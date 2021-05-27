WRC Safari Rally:Nakuru County upbeat on hosting successful event, governor Kinyanjui affirms

Written By: KNA

Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui,L,and KMSF Chairman Phineas Kimathi,R, give an update on the preparations for the forthcoming WRC Safari Rally June 24th-27th in Naivasha,Nakuru County.

 

Preparations for the 2021 Edition of the World Rally Championship,WRC,  Safari Rally Kenya in Naivasha, Nakuru County are in top gear as the County readies to tap from the Ksh.6 Billion windfall in June.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

WRC Safari Rally  Kenya coordinator  Phineas Kimathi says requisite training of hoteliers and associate marketers is on in the lake side town of Naiasha ahead of the rally  slated June 24th-27th.

 

 

Kimathi who is also the Kenya Motorsports Federation Chairman said top on the list is the   compliance with the COID-19 prevention protocols during  the car sporting event which will draw participants and audience alike from across the globe.

Also Read  Berraf re-elected as President of ANOCA at General Assembly in Cairo

‘’The oraganisation of WRC safari Rally Kenya has taken every precaution to make sure that we don’t endanger anyone’’,Kimathi said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Speaking after a courtesy call to Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Kimathi said the rally is set to market Nakuru as a tourist destination and a boost to the country`s tourism sector reeling from the economic aftershocks following the global outbreak of COVID-19  pandemic.

Also Read  Weightlifting:Kenya’s Ochieng retains his NEC seat at continental body,as Olympic qualifiers begin

‘’When we bring such a sport and inject over Ksh.6 B it means that the mama Mboga who is elling in streets of Naivasha and even the car wash will make their bread’’,Kimathi remarked.

With approximately 5,000 people expected to descend on the county during  the rally  Kinyanjui noted that they are set to increase the awareness campaign  of the event  to the local populace with an aim of informing them of the available opportunities of trade.

‘’We are also working with the local business community including the hospitality players to ensure that we upgrade our capacity and most importantly give the best show and this is because when you have over 5,000 guests coming from all over the world, it’s a very important opportunity for us to showcase what we can offer as a county and also as a  country at large and also to try to advocate that beyond the rally there are other players like the crater the parks where you can visit and many attractions that are within reach’’, Kinyanjui said.

Also Read  FKF PL:Nairobi City Stars sees off 10-man Sofapaka at Ruaraka

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR