WSTRN to perform in Kenya in April

April gigs are already lining up.

British Afroswing group WSTRN is set to visit Kenya in April for a highly anticipated  performance. The music group from West London is made up of Akelle Charles, Haile (born Ras Haile Alexander), and Louis Rei (born Louis-Rae Beadle). Their debut single, ‘In2’, was released on 20 July 2015, and peaked at number 4 on the UK Singles Chart. So far, the group has three mixtapes out.

This isn’t the first time WSTRN will be visiting Kenya. They were last in Kenya in 2018 where they shot a music video for the song ‘Sharna’. The country’s beauty, splendour and diversity is showcased in the music video. White sandy beaches and rooftop views are juxtaposed against slum life and poverty.

Dubbed the ‘Summer Vyb’ event, the performance will take place on Saturday 30t April. Tickets are already up for sale on Mtickets.

  

