Former Sofapaka Fc shot stopper Wycliffe Kasaya has been granted 1.6Million by the FKF Player Status Committee for illegal dismissal.

Kasaya had sought legal redress at the Committee after his two-year contract which was to expire on May 2020, was terminated at the end of the 2018/19 season, barely months after joining Sofapaka.

More to follow…….

