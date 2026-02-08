Wydad pip Naibois to seal quarter-final spot

A last-minute goal from Wissam Ben Yedder, was enough as the vistors Wydad Athletic Club-WAC, pipped Nairobi United FC in the CAF Confederation Cup Group B penultimate match on Sunday evening at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The victory ensured the visitors topped the group with 12 points with a game to spare, advancing to the quarter-finals.

Wydad dominated the match, creating numerous chances in Naibois’ goal area, but the hosts remained defensively disciplined until things took a turn for the worse just minutes before the end when Biko Omollo was sent off.

The Red Crescent will conclude their fixtures against Azam on February 15 in Casablanca, while Maniema will host Naibois, who are yet to earn a point from their five matches.

Nairobi United is playing continental football for the first time after being promoted to the top-tier league last year.