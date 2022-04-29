Wyre teases new music, Necessary Noize come back

The new song will be part of a new EP the duo is set to release later this year.

Reggae duo and award-winning band Necessary Noize is due for a comeback after a decade of individual projects.

Wyre, one half of the band, announced the news on social media with a snippet of a new song expected to be part of the new EP set for release later this year. The two hope to share the journey of Necessary Noize, its growth, pursuing solo careers and being independent with the new EP.

Necessary Noize, made up of rapper/singer Nazizi and Wyre the Love Child, was one of the biggest reggae duos of the early 2000s in Kenya. In 2004, the song “Kenyan Boy” a staple of Kenyan radio stations at the time, made the two household names across the country.

In a recent interview, Nazizi said that even though the music scene has changed they aim to remain “as authentic as we were before and be true to ourselves. We are not trying to keep up with the trends.”

Their new song is set for release on May 5th.