Xenia Manasseh: The international Kenyan RnB star

Xenia sat down with Shiksha Arora on Easy Friday.

The entertainment interview on Easy Friday happens every Friday at 9.45 PM

Xenia Manasseh is one of the many faces of Kenya’s changing music scene and sound. With a number of songs inclined toward RnB and Pop, Xenia takes her place among Kenyan musicians like Karun and Nikita Kering’ whose music appeals not only to a Kenyan audience but to a global one as well.

Xenia dropped her first EP called Falling Apart in 2019, releasing six songs including “See Me”, “Falling”, “Don’t go”, “When it’s over”, “Found me” and “Falling Apart.” Some of her well-known singles include “Niambie”, “Watu Wangu” also released in 2019 and “Lowkey” and “Probably Never” released in 2020.

She has also done a number of collaborations including with Kenyan group Sauti Sol where she wrote, did background vocals for their album Midnight Train and performed on the song “Rhumba Japani”. Internationally she has written music for artists like Big Sean and Teyana Taylor and looks forward to writing for Rihanna, H.E.R, Brandy, Snoh Aalegra, Summer Walker, Normani and Beyonce.

With a number of live performances under her belt and another scheduled for today, Xenia continues to distinguish herself as one of Kenya’s foremost vocalists and new-age entertainers. She is currently signed to US record label the UpperClassmen Music Group (UCMG) based in Atlanta.

In this interview with Shiksha, she talks about her future goals including a collaboration with Kenya rapper Nyashinski, her journey as a singer/songwriter, her love for dance and her support system.

Watch the interview here.