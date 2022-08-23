Xenia, Muthaka to feature on Idahams’ upcoming album

The two Kenyans, among others, are included in the upcoming album “TLC.”

Kenyan singer, songwriters Xenia Manasseh and Muthaka will feature on Idhahams upcoming album called Truth Love and Confessions (TLC). The album is scheduled for release on September 16th.

“They [and all my other collaborators] brought fire to each of the songs they were featured on. I need you to pre-add the album today and support me when it drops,” Idahams said of his collaboration with the two.

In the meantime, the Nigerian crooner, popularly known has released the first single off the upcoming album. The new song “Bad Girl” featuring Ajebo Hustlers is a feel-good track that details their love experiences.

Speaking about the single Idahams said, ““When I started this record, I kept on wondering who I would like to jump on and I ended up with my friends (Ajebo Hustlers) because I felt they would give the song that extra spice that it needed to deliver on the storyline.”

The “Bad Girl” music video featuring the renowned Port Harcourt-born stars is expected to drop alongside the TLC album on 16th September.

