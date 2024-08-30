Xi emphasizes importance of fostering stronger solidarity, cooperation between China and Africa

The Chinese leader expressed that the forthcoming Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will reunite Chinese and African leaders to further discuss cooperation between China and Africa. This event is expected to pave the way for even more promising prospects in China-Africa relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the strong bond between China and Africa, stating that they have always been a community with a shared future.

In response to a letter from scholars representing 50 African countries, Xi highlighted the need for increased solidarity and cooperation between China and Africa in the face of a volatile and interconnected world.

Xi also mentioned the recent successful third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which signaled the importance of further deepening reform in the pursuit of Chinese modernization. He expressed his belief that China’s ongoing development and commitment to peaceful development, reform, and opening up would strengthen the forces for world peace and international justice. Furthermore, this would inject inexhaustible impetus into the process of global modernization, particularly in the development and revitalization of the Global South.

Xi expressed his hope that, based on the Dar es Salaam Consensus between China and Africa, both sides would intensify research and exploration into the development path of Global South countries, China-Africa, and South-South cooperation. He urged them to continue providing vital intellectual support in the construction of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future and in safeguarding the common interests of the Global South.

Gert Grobler, a former veteran diplomat of South Africa and honorary professor at the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University, along with 63 scholars from 50 African countries, sent a joint letter to Xi. They warmly congratulated him on the successful third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and highly commended the historic achievements of the FOCAC.

They expressed their anticipation for the upcoming FOCAC Summit, hoping that it would pave the way for building a China-Africa community with a shared future and joint modernization of the Global South.