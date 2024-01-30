Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to military veterans

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended Spring Festival greetings to the country’s military veterans.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), extended the greetings when attending a gala held by the CMC for retired military officers of Beijing-based troops on Monday.

At around 4 p.m., amid warm applause, Xi joined the veterans, asking them about their health and lives. They looked back together on the major achievements made by the Party, the country and the military over the past year.

The veterans vowed to rally more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, resolutely follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and implement Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the military.

They pledged to implement the system of ultimate responsibility resting with the chairman of the CMC, and make new contributions to building a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.