Xi honors role models of Beijing 2022

President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday morning to honor those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Here are some highlights from the speech:

– Chinese people deliver another Olympic Games to go down in history

– Chinese people have ability, passion for greater contributions to Olympic movement, world solidarity

– China honors its promise to host streamlined, safe, splendid Games

– Patriotism was fully manifested in the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

– Splendid Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games win global recognition

– China realizes goal of involving 300 million people in ice, snow activities

– Legacy of Beijing 2022 has yielded fruitful results with successful events and regional development

– Precise and effective pandemic prevention and control measures ensured safe and smooth Beijing 2022

– China promotes solidarity and cooperation for the future, has made contributions for humanity to overcome challenges

– The success of the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games has brought confidence and hope to a world overshadowed by instability

– The Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are grand events that feature peace, friendship, unity and cooperation and inspire the world

– Participants worked hard as the events took place under difficult circumstances

– Participants from all walks of life cooperated, worked hard to accomplish tasks

– Athletes and coaches achieved best-ever results at Games

– The motherland and the people are proud of the hard work and achievements of all participants in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

– China expresses gratitude to lOC, IPC and international community

– All the facts have proved that the Communist Party of China is the most reliable backbone for the Chinese people to make great achievements

– China’s socialist system a solid foundation for successful Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games

– China proactively prevents, addresses risks at Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games

– The Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games have brought about far-reaching positive impact on the country’s economic and social development

– The successful holding of the Games encourages enthusiasm for sports, promotes development of sports

– Xi summarizes the Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic spirit as bearing in mind the big picture, being confident and open, rising to the challenges, pursuing excellence, and creating a better future together

– Xi calls for sound management, utilization of Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games legacy

– Xi calls for faster steps in building China into a country strong on sports

