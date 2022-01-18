Xi Jinping calls for cooperation, warns against ‘cold war mentality’

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for countries to move away from a “Cold War mentality,” saying history has repeatedly shown that confrontation only invites disastrous repercussions.

Speaking via a video conference at the 2022 World Economic Forum, Xi said: “We need to discard Cold War mentality and seek peaceful co-existence and win-win outcomes.”

According to Xi, all nations should choose the way of dialogue over confrontation, inclusiveness over exclusion, and stand against all forms of unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony or power politics.

“Our world today is far from being tranquil, rhetorics that stoke hatred and prejudice abound. Acts of containment, suppression or confrontation arising thereof do all harm, not the least good to world peace and security,”

“History has proved time and again that confrontation does not solve problems. It only invites catastrophic consequences…the right way forward for humanity is peaceful development and win-win cooperation.” He said

Xi made a case for a stable international order, and noted that all nations ought to advocate for common values of humanity. He stressed that nations will prosper on the basis of respect for each other.

He strongly spoke against what he termed as an ‘overstretching the concept of national security’ aimed at holding back economic and technological advances of other countries.

He said this coupled with tendencies to fan ‘ideological antagonism’ and politicization or weaponizing economic, scientific and technological issues, will gravely undercut international efforts to tackle common challenges.

“Even worse are the practices of hegemony and bullying, which run counter to the tide of history. Naturally, countries have divergences and disagreements between them. Yet a zero-sum approach that enlarges one’s own gain at the expense of others will not help.”

“Acts of single-mindedly building “exclusive yards with high walls” or “parallel systems,” of enthusiastically putting together exclusive small circles or blocs that polarize the world.” he told the world economic forum