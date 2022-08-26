Xi Jinping calls on Chinese, African media to better tell stories about bilateral cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on Chinese and African media to better tell stories about China-Africa cooperation in the new era and promulgate common values of all humanity.

Xi made the appeal in a congratulatory letter to the 5th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation, which was held in Beijing under the theme of “New Vision, New Development, New Cooperation” on Thursday.

In the letter, the Chinese president noted that China and African countries are a community with a shared future that goes through thick and thin together, and the media on both sides shoulder major responsibilities regarding enhancing mutual trust and cooperation, upholding world peace and promoting global development.

He hailed the role the forum has played in promoting exchanges and mutual appreciation between Chinese and African civilizations and deepening the China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership since its founding 10 years ago.

Xi urged the media on both sides to continue upholding the spirit of friendly China-Africa cooperation and work to promote people-to-people exchanges, safeguard fairness and justice and advance global development to better tell stories about China-Africa cooperation in the new era, promulgate common values of all humanity and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

