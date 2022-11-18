Xi Jinping: China considers holding third Belt and Road Forum for Intl Cooperation in 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that Beijing is to consider holding the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation next year to give a new boost to development and prosperity in Asia-Pacific and the wider world.

He also stressed the need to follow the spirit of the Asia-Pacific family, look after one another like passengers in the same boat, and steadily move toward an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

China will advance a broader agenda of opening up across more areas and in greater depth, follow the Chinese path to modernization, and put in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy, said Xi.

China will continue to share its development opportunities with the world, particularly with the Asia-Pacific region, he said.

He made the remarks while addressing the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Thailand.

Leaders of the APEC economies met in Bangkok on Friday to discuss ways to promote sustainable development and facilitate trade and investment.

