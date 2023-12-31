Xi Jinping makes New Year address to ring in 2024

The Chinese president said new heights were scaled in China's innovation-driven development in 2023 with dogged determination, and new creations and innovations are emerging every day.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a New Year address to ring in 2024 on Sunday.

Here are some highlights:

High-quality development

The Chinese economy has sustained the momentum of recovery with steady progress made in pursuing high-quality development, Xi said.

According to Xi, China has secured a bumper harvest for the 20th year in a row. “Waters have become clearer and mountains greener. New advances have been made in pursuing rural revitalization. New progress has been made in fully revitalizing northeast China,” he said.

The Chinese president added that the Xiong’an New Area is growing fast, the Yangtze River Economic Belt is full of vitality, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is embracing new development opportunities.

“Having weathered the storm, the Chinese economy is more resilient and dynamic than before,” Xi said.

Innovation-driven development

The Chinese president said new heights were scaled in China’s innovation-driven development in 2023 with dogged determination, and new creations and innovations are emerging every day.

“The C919 large passenger airliner entered commercial service. The Chinese-built large cruise ship completed its trial voyage. The Shenzhou spaceships are continuing their missions in space. The deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe reached the deepest ocean trench,” Xi said.

He added that products designed and made in China, especially trendy brands, are very popular with consumers.

“The latest models of Chinese-made mobile phones are an instant market success. New energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products are a testimony to China’s manufacturing prowess,” Xi noted.

Deepening reform and opening up

Xi vowed to deepen reform and opening up across the board, calling for further enhancement of people’s confidence in development, promotion of vibrant development of the economy, and a redoubling of efforts to boost education, advance science and technology, and cultivate talents.

“We will continue to support Hong Kong and Macao in harnessing their distinctive strengths, better integrating themselves into China’s overall development, and securing long-term prosperity and stability,” Xi said.

“China will surely be reunified,” Xi stressed, adding that all Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Cherishing peace

“No matter how the global landscape may evolve, peace and development remain the underlying trend, and only cooperation for mutual benefit can deliver,” Xi pointed out in his address.

“Conflicts are still raging in some parts of the world. We Chinese are keenly aware of what peace means,” he said.

Xi added that China is willing to work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place for all.