Xi Jinping meets foreign guests attending China International Friendship Conference

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with foreign guests attending the China International Friendship Conference and the conference marking the 70th founding anniversary of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in Beijing on Friday.

Xi had a group photo taken with the foreign guests and spoke highly of the long-term dedication of international friends to cementing friendship with China.

He pointed out that people-to-people friendship is the foundation for stable and long-term international relations and an unremitting driving force for promoting world peace and development. Over the past 75 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Communist Party of China has united and led the Chinese people in blazing a path of modernization that has not only developed the country itself but also benefited the world, he said.

Xi said that looking back on the journey, China’s achievements in various fields would not have been realized without the support of people from other countries. Numerous international friends have shared weal and woe with the Chinese people. Numerous foreign enterprises, institutions and individuals have actively participated in advancing China’s socialist modernization, thus achieving mutual benefits and making important contributions to promoting friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries, he added.

“We will always remember your important contributions to China and the sincere friendship that has been developed with the Chinese people,” said Xi.

Stressing that the world is once again at a crossroads in history, Xi said that in the face of changes unseen in a century, building a community with a shared future for humanity is the right way forward for people of all countries.

China is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with friends from all other countries, give play to the unique role of people-to-people diplomacy and strive to build a community with a shared future for humanity, said Xi.