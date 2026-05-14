Xi meets Trump, advocates for new chapter in China-U.S. relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting U.S. President Donald Trump held high-level talks in Beijing on Thursday, with both leaders pledging to enhance communication, manage differences, and pursue what Xi described as a “constructive relationship of strategic stability” between the world’s two largest economies.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People amid rising global geopolitical uncertainty, economic pressures, and growing concerns over international security.

Speaking during the talks, President Xi remarked that the world is undergoing transformations “not seen in a century,” characterised by rapid geopolitical shifts and increasing instability.

“Can China and the United States overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm for major-country relations? Can we meet global challenges together and provide greater stability for the world?” Xi asked.

He stated that these are defining questions not only for China and the United States but for the broader international community.

Xi expressed his hope to work with Trump to guide bilateral relations toward a more stable and cooperative future, suggesting that 2026 could become “a historic, landmark year” for China-U.S. ties.

The Chinese leader noted that the two sides had agreed on a new vision aimed at building a “constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability,” which he said would guide bilateral relations over the coming years.

According to Xi, the framework should promote cooperation while allowing for manageable competition and differences without escalating into confrontation.

“The building of a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability should not be a mere slogan, but a concrete action taken by both sides toward the same goal,” he stated.

Economic relations featured prominently during the discussions, with Xi emphasising that China-U.S. trade ties remain mutually beneficial.

He noted that the latest round of bilateral trade negotiations held on Wednesday had produced “generally balanced and positive outcomes,” describing the developments as encouraging for both countries and the global economy.

Xi also reaffirmed China’s commitment to economic openness, stating that the country would continue to expand access for foreign investors and businesses.

“China will only open its door wider,” Xi said, while encouraging American companies to deepen their cooperation and investment in the Chinese market.

The Chinese president further advocated for stronger engagement through political, diplomatic, and military communication channels, alongside expanded cooperation in trade, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, law enforcement, and people-to-people exchanges.

One of the most sensitive issues addressed during the talks was Taiwan, which Xi described as “the most important issue” in China-U.S. relations.

He cautioned that mishandling the issue could severely damage bilateral ties and potentially lead to confrontation.

“Taiwan independence and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water,” Xi said, urging the United States to exercise caution in its approach to the matter.

For his part, President Trump described his state visit to China as “a great honour” and praised Xi’s leadership.

“I have tremendous respect for President Xi and the Chinese people,” Trump stated, adding that the United States and China remain the world’s most influential countries with the capacity to shape global outcomes.

Trump expressed a willingness to work closely with Xi to enhance relations, strengthen cooperation, and manage areas of disagreement.

“The two presidents can do a lot of big and good things for the two countries and the world,” Trump remarked.

He also encouraged greater engagement between American businesses and China, indicating support for stronger commercial ties despite longstanding trade tensions between the two nations.

Beyond bilateral issues, the leaders exchanged views on several international and regional crises, including conflicts in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and developments on the Korean Peninsula.

The two sides also agreed to support each other in hosting this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the G20 Summit, underscoring the importance of cooperation within global multilateral platforms.

The Beijing meeting comes at a critical moment for international diplomacy, with both Washington and Beijing seeking to stabilise relations amid ongoing competition over trade, technology, security, and regional influence.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming the need for continued dialogue and sustained engagement to manage one of the world’s most consequential bilateral relationships.