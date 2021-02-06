Xi sends congratulatory message to 34th AU summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday warmly congratulated African countries and their people on the 34th African Union (AU) summit.

In his congratulatory message, Xi expressed his wish that African countries and people will continue to make greater achievements on the path of unity for self-improvement, development and progress.

The Chinese leader hailed the high-level China-Africa ties noting the need for further progress in bilateral cooperation.

In his message, Xi stressed the year 2020 was a significant year for China-Africa relations as the two sides supported each other to get through the difficult time during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The success of the Extraordinary China-Africa summit on COVID-19 and the steady progress made on bilateral cooperation in all fields further proved the high-level development of the ties, Xi said.

Noting the new round of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will be held in Senegal, Xi said that China is willing to work with Africa to reach strategic consensus, step up cooperation on COVID-19 and fully implement the achievements made in the forum’s 2018 Beijing Summit.

President Xi said China is also ready to work with Africa to cement bilateral cooperation under the framework of the “Belt and Road Initiative” and strive to build a stronger community with a shared future to bring benefits to the people on both sides.