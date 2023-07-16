Xi stresses advancing high-quality development of internet and information technology sector

XINHUA

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has given important instructions on cyber security and information technology application work.

He pointed out that since the 18th CPC National Congress, the country has made remarkable achievements in the development of its cyber security and information technology application. The overall leadership of the Party has been strengthened over the internet and information technology sector, the mainstream public opinion in cyberspace has been consolidated and developed, a comprehensive internet governance system has been basically formed, and the capacity and system for safeguarding cyber security has been improving.

Xi added that China has accelerated the efforts to build self-reliance and strength in internet and information technology, the leading role of information technology as a driving force for development has been given full play, the rule of law in cyberspace has been constantly improved, a greater say in international affairs and influence in cyberspace has been gained and strengthened, making a new leap forward in building China into a country with strong cyber strength.

Xi stressed that as China embarks on a new journey in the new era, the role of internet and information technology is becoming increasingly prominent. Under the guidance of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the country must fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, and put into practice the CPC Central Committee’s important thought on building cyber strength.

It is imperative to undertake the missions of upholding socialism with Chinese characteristics and rallying public support, warding off risks and ensuring security, strengthening governance and benefiting people’s lives, nurturing growth momentum and boosting development, and seeking mutually-beneficial cooperation. It is essential to uphold the Party’s leadership over the internet sector, adhere to the principle that internet and information technology must serve the interest of the people, take the path with Chinese characteristics for the management of the internet, and maintain good coordination between internet development and cyber security.

Spreading positive energy is the general requirement for internet development, effective regulation and management the guarantee for its prosperity, and masterful application of it the exhibition of excellent governance. Work must be done to forge a strong cyber security barrier and give full play to the role of information technology as a driving force for development. It is imperative to govern cyberspace, run websites and apps, and carry out online activities according to the law. Endeavors must be made to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, and build a loyal, clean and responsible team in the internet and information technology sector.

Efforts must be made to promote the high-quality development of this sector, making new achievements in building China into a country with strong cyber strength, and thus making contributions to building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

Xi stressed that Party committees (leading Party groups) at all levels must strengthen organizational leadership and overall coordination to ensure that the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee on the internet and information technology work are implemented to the letter. Internet and information technology departments at all levels must be loyal to the Party and the people, shoulder their responsibilities, be innovative and hard-working, and dare to fight cyber-terrorism and other illegal acts in cyberspace in a bid to provide strong guarantees for the high-quality development of the internet and information technology work.

The National Conference on Cyber Security and Information Technology Application was held in Beijing from July 14th to 15th. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and made a speech. Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, attended the meeting and conveyed Xi Jinping’s important instructions.

Cai Qi pointed out in his speech that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions clearly put forward the missions and tasks of the internet and information technology work, clarified the “ten principles to adhere to,” and made requirements for work in this sector. He described Xi’s instructions as being of political, strategic and guiding importance, which have pointed out the direction for the work in this sector on the new journey in the new era. The instructions must be resolutely implemented, Cai said.

Cai emphasized that since the 18th CPC National Congress, great achievements have been made in the development of internet and information technology, and it is fundamentally owing to the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the sound guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

General Secretary Xi’s important thought on boosting China’s strength in cyberspace has provided rational answers to a series of major theoretical and practical questions concerning the development of the internet and information technology sector. The thought has raised the Party’s understanding of the work in this sector to a higher level, and is a guide to action for advancing the high-quality development of the sector on the new journey in the new era.

We must further learn the thought, understand the significance of the establishment of both Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, remain committed to upholding Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the Party Central Committee’s authority and its centralized, unified leadership, and implement it to the letter in the development of the sector.

Cai stressed that strategic arrangements were made at the 20th CPC National Congress for the internet and information technology work, and it’s imperative to remain committed to our missions and tasks, make division of them more detailed, and focus on implementation. Positive publicity and guidance online must be strengthened, online risks in ideological domains must be guarded against, and effective comprehensive governance of cyberspace must be strengthened, so as to foster a sound online environment, and firmly exercise leadership over online ideological work. We should implement the major strategies of cyberspace security and establish a security system of a broad cyberspace by striking a balance between development and security, so as to consolidate the security barrier of China’s cyberspace.

It is essential to rely on innovation, self-reliance and empowerment for development, provide a level playing field to benefit all, shore up weak links and give full play to the role of information technology as a driving force for development. Efforts should also be made to strengthen cyber legislation, law enforcement, administration of justice, and legal literacy work, and promote law-based governance of cyberspace. International exchanges and pragmatic cooperation should be deepened in cyberspace affairs.

The Party’s supervision over the internet must be maintained, and its overall leadership over the internet and information technology work strengthened. The Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and its affiliates, Party committees (leading Party groups) and cyberspace offices at all levels should fully assume their principal responsibilities so as to forge a synergy to advance the internet and information technology work.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, expressed in his concluding remarks that we should thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially his key thought on boosting China’s strength in cyberspace. Li said that it is necessary to conscientiously implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and resolutely advocate the establishment of both Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and resolutely uphold Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the authority of the Party Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.

It is imperative to undertake the missions of upholding socialism with Chinese characteristics and rallying public support, warding off risks and ensuring security, strengthening governance and benefiting people’s lives, nurturing growth momentum and boosting development, and seeking mutually-beneficial cooperation. It is necessary to strengthen Party’s overall leadership in all aspects of the internet and information technology work, in order to promote the high-quality development of this sector, and lay a solid foundation for building China into a great country and realizing its national rejuvenation.

Relevant officials from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, and officials from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, as well as People’s Daily delivered speeches.

Shi Taifeng, He Lifeng, Zhang Youxia, Chen Wenqing, Wang Xiaohong, and Wu Zhenglong were present.

Also present were members of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and leading officials from different provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities, cities specifically designated in the state plan and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, as well as leading officials from relevant central Party and government departments, people’s organizations, state-owned enterprises, military units, and major central news websites.