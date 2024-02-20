Xi stresses enhancing capability of land resources to ensure high-quality development

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Monday that the capability of land resources should be enhanced to ensure the high-quality development of regions which enjoy competitive strengths, and that the grassroots emergency management capacity should be further improved.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when presiding over the fourth meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which he heads.

The meeting reviewed and adopted guidelines regarding land administration system reform, promoting the overall green transition of China’s economic and social development, enhancing grassroots emergency management capacity, and accelerating the formation of fundamental systems that support comprehensive innovation.

It also reviewed and adopted the commission’s work report for the year 2023 as well as the commission’s key tasks in 2024.

During the meeting, Xi called for building a land management system that is more efficiently linked to macroeconomic policies and regional development, to improve the accuracy and efficiency in the allocation and utilization of the land factor.

He added that promoting comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development is the fundamental policy to solve the environmental and ecological issues.

He urged adherence to the comprehensive transformation, and promoting carbon reduction, pollution reduction, as well as putting the concept of green development throughout the entire process of economic and social development.

Xi also called for further enhancing the grassroots emergency management capacity, effectively prevent and resolve major security risks, handle all types of disasters and accidents timely, and to protect the safety bottom line.

China will accelerate the building of fundamental systems that support comprehensive innovation, with a focus on solving problems such as what to do with innovation, who should organize innovation, and how to support, motivate and protect innovation, he added.