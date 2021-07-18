Xiaomi rises to become world’s second-largest smartphone maker

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has surpassed Apple for the first time to become the world’s second-largest vendor by handset shipments.

According to the latest numbers from research firm Canalys, Xiaomi’s popularity was lifted by strong sales in Latin America, Africa and Europe.

“The company’s shipments jumped more than 300% in Latin America, 150% Africa and 50% in Western Europe,” the report said.

The Beijing-based smartphone brand accounted for 17 percent of the global market, up 3 percent from the previous quarter, according to the report.

Global smartphone shipments grew 12% in the second quarter, led by Samsung Electronics with a 19 percent share, and Apple at third place with a 14 percent share.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun took to the popular Chinese microblogging site Weibo to celebrate the news.

“Let me share with you all some incredibly good news. Xiaomi’s phone shipments surpassed Apple and became world’s No 2 for the first time” he posted.

Xiaomi’s growth continues to come primarily from budget-friendly devices, as it has struggled to make significant headway in the premium smartphone market.

The average selling price of Xiaomi phones is about 40 percent to 75 percent cheaper compared with Samsung and Apple respectively, Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said, adding that a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices.