Xiaomi to unveil Redmi Note 13 Series in Kenya

Global smartphone maker Xiaomi plans to introduce its latest range of devices in Kenya later this month.

Xiaomi Kenya says Redmi Note 13 series promises to transcend the boundaries between mid-range and flagship smartphones, delivering an extraordinary blend of durability, user experience, and imaging prowess – all at an iconic value that sets a new standard in the industry.

“Get ready to embark on a journey with the Redmi Note 13 Series as it elevates every aspect of smartphone experience, from camera capabilities to memory upgrades, sleek design to seamless usage, and more,” said the firm.

The latest series in the firm’s stable include Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 5G and Redmi Note 13.

Xiaomi already launched the phone in the Asian market and the January 31, 2024 Kenya launch is among the first in the continent as the firm seeks to solidify its local market share.