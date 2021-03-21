Rhumba cane is a fusion of trap, rhumba and soulful benga according to Yaba

If rhumba is the kind of music that makes your heart sing, then rhumba cane, a new version of it, is right up your ally.

In this interview by Good Morning Kenya, Yaba Doo, speaks about this new genre of music, it’s reception or lack thereof in Kenya and what it takes to write a rhumba cane song.

Yaba, formerly one half of the duo Red Acapella, is best known for his collaboration with H_art the band on the single “Tena na tena” released in 2018.

Yaba’s real name is Alfred Nthale.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think