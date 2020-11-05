“Mali yote ni yako,” – Sanaa

Sanaa, better known as Sanaipei Tande, has dropped a new single and music video called “Yako.”

The saucy Swahili love song “Yako” was released on YouTube earlier today and is set in a house in which this declaration of love, both in dance and song, takes place.

The song comes two weeks after her popular collaboration with Nadia Mukami which has since been called Kenya’s “The Boy is Mine,” referring to Brandy’s and Monica’s popular 90’s song. The song “Wangu” comes off of Nadia Mukami’s EP released just last month.

This isn’t the first song the Sanaa has released this year, she released “Kunitema” in July and “Mdaka” in May. She isn’t afraid of releasing a saucy song or two if “Mfalme wa Mapenzi” released in 2018 is anything to go by.

The MV was produced by Onfon Productions and directed by Brian Mhando.

