Yanga to face Mazembe in CAF Champions League group stage

East African representative in this year’s Confederation of African Football Champions League group stage, Young Africans of Tanzania, will face 5 time champions Tout Puissant Mazembe of DR. Congo.

According to the draw conducted on Monday afternoon in Cairo, Egypt, the Tanzania champions will also secure it out against Sudanese sides Al Hilal SC and MC Alger from Algeria in group A.

2016 champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa are in pool B alongside 3 time champions Raja Athletic Club and ASFAR Club, both from Morocco and debutants AS Maniema of DR Congo.

Defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt will play CR Belouizdad of Algeria, Orlando Pirates of South Africa and Stade d’Abidjan of Ivory Coast in group C, while group D comprises of last year’s finalist Esperance of Tunisia, Egyptian side Pyramids and Sagrada Esperanca of Angola.

Group A:TP Mazembe,Young Africans,Al Hilal SC,MC Alger

Group B:Mamelodi Sundowns,Raja Athletic Club,ASFAR Club,AS Maniema Union

Group C:Al Ahly SC,CR Belouizdad,Orlando Pirates,Stade d’Abidjan

Group D:Esperance,Pyramids,Sagrada Esperanca,Djoliba AC De Bamako

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Tanzania giants Simba SC are in group A alongside the north African duo of CS Constantine from Algeria and CS Faxien of Tunisia and Bravos do Marquis from Angola.

Last season’s finalist RS Berkane is in pool B with Stade Malien of Mali, Stellenbosch from South Africa and Angola’s CD Lunda.

USM Alger from Algeria make up group C alongside Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast, Senegalese Jaaraf and Orapa United from Botswana.

Group A: Simba SC, CS Sfaxien, CS Constantine, FC Bravos do Maquis

Group B: RS Berkane, Stade Malie, Stellenbosch, CD Lundal Sul.

Group C: USM Alger, ASEC Mimosas, ASC Jaraaf, Orapa United

Group D: Zamalek SC, Al Maseh, Enyimba, Black Bulls.

Defending champions Zamalek of Egypt will tackle Enyimba of Nigeria, Al Masry of Egypt and Black Bulls from Mozambique.