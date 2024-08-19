Yara East Africa backs its fertilizer solutions to double crop yield

Yara East Africa expects farmers in Trans Nzoia county to double their maize crop yield through its Yara Fertilizer Solution Program launched five years ago.

The crop nutrition firm says the initiative has seen seed growers in various regions undergo training on Yara’s crop nutrition solutions.

The training involves soil testing and analysis which is done to identify which nutrients are needed to enhance the quality and quantity of the seed maize.

“Our innovative fertilizer solution programs are revolutionizing maize seed farming by protecting and nourishing seeds from planting through to harvest. These solutions not only

boost yields but also enhance farmer livelihoods contributing directly to the nation’s food security,” says William Ngeno, Country Manager for Yara East Africa.

In Trans Nzoia County, the firm has partnered with with key seed merchants conducting trials at Lulu Farm to demonstrates how the solutions can help farmers double their output to close the yield gap.

According to the firm, the average potential production of seed maize per acre is 2,000 kgs/acre yet the current production per acre stands at 1000 kgs.

“Last year, we undertook trials with the research department at Kenya Seed Company and seed maize growers and have noted the impressive growth and yield returns by all who adopted the Yara seed maize crop nutrition program. This year, one of our farmers went beyond the average potential to realize a yield of 2,400kg/acre a great increase from an average of 1000kg/acre,” adds Ngeno.

The firm says by adopting Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) and exploring Yara’s innovative fertilizer solutions, seed maize growers can significantly enhance their productivity.

This will not only meet the growing demand for quality certified seeds but also play a crucial role in advancing Kenya’s national food security agenda.