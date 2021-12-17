Kenya is among African countries set to benefit from donor funded development projects worth over 3 billion US dollars under the Horn of Africa Initiative.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, said the projects have already been approved and planned, thanks to the World Bank in collaboration with the African Development Bank and the European Union.

The CS voiced the government’s support of the initiative which he said promotes a higher convergence of policies targeting the infrastructure and trade, resilience and human capital development sectors in the member countries.

He was speaking in Naivasha during the 10th meeting of finance ministers under the Horn of Africa Initiative (HOAI).

Yatani, who is taking over the chairmanship of the initiative from the Minister of Finance of Djibouti, Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, vowed to pursue programs and partnership opportunities for further strengthening of dialogue among member nations in view of achieving a stronger regional economic integration.

While he thanked the development partners for their continued support and engagement in the Horn of Africa Initiative, CS Yatani pledged to pursue stronger integration among the Horn of Africa Initiative economies.