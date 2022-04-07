Yattani boosts anti-graft kitty to Ksh.22 Billion

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has increased the budgetary allocation to enhance good governance and scale up the fight against corruption.

From a total allocation of Ksh 20 Billion in the year 2021/2022, Yattani raised the budgetary allocation to institutions charged with this mandate to Ksh.22 Billion in the 2022/2023 budget.

In the kitty, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations took the largest share having received Ksh. 8.4 Billion from the National Treasury. Last year, Treasury had allocated Ksh. 7.6 Billion to the department.

Another winner in this category is the office of the Auditor-General which got Ksh.6.4 Billion from the 5.9 Billion allocated in 2021/2022 budget.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on the other hand got Ksh.3.6 Billion compared to Ksh 3.3 Billion it got last year while the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) was allocated Ksh 3.4 Billion, a slight increase from last year’s Ksh.3.2 Billion.

“Mr. Speaker, stronger institutions and effective policy implementation and management of resources improves service delivery, transparency, and accountability,” Yattani said when he read the budget Thursday

By boosting the anti-graft kitty, Yattani noted that the government seeks to improve public service delivery by building and sustaining strong, efficient and accountable institutions.