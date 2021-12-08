Year in Search: What Kenyans searched for in 2021

A glimpse of what Kenyans searched for in 2021.

Google has today released Kenya’s Year in Search Lists, an annual look into the year’s top trending Google searches revealing queries that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021. The lists range from overall global stories to local top 10 lists of trending topics across sports, music, lifestyle, personalities, news, and more, on “how-to” and “What is?” queries’.

Ms. Sharon Machira, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager in Kenya, said, “Just as Search can help you explore and discover a world of information, there are many ways to explore the year through the lens of Google Search. Google’s 2021 Year in Search Lists compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured Kenyans’ attention during the year. Search is a useful tool to help people find answers to the biggest questions facing society.”

Not surprisingly, English Premier League topped the general trending searches as has in the past several years. Kenyans’ love for football dominated the Trends with search queries on football clubs in the English Premier League, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and La Liga. People searched to know the league standings, fixtures, and results of their favourite football clubs.

The second trending query was Uganda elections that was won by President Yoweri Museveni amid fierce competition from his opponent, Bobi Wine. Kiambaa by-election results, was the third trending search query of the year. The election was a close contest between the ruling Jubilee Party and the newly formed UDA party. Fourth in the list of general trending searches was IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission) probably due to the Commission’s activities as they prepare for next year’s general election.

Other global personalities included Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, Alibaba Founder Jack Ma, US Vice President Kamala Harris, British model Naomi Campbell, Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu, former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma, and American poet Amanda Gorman.

In the“how to” trending category, “How to find true love” topped the trending search queries while “how to check KCPE and KCSE results came second and third respectively. Kenyans also searched how to register for NHIF via MPESA. Other queries were “how to apply for Kazi Mtaani”, “how to write an application letter”, “how to write a CV”, how to buy tokens and “how to style” braids.

Check out the full list:

Trending – General

EPL Uganda Elections Kiambaa By-Election Results IEBC Kazi Mtaani Application BBI Ruling KDF Recruitment 2021 SGR Booking Pandora Papers Afghanistan

Trending Local Personalities

Mukhisa Kituyi Mwai Kibaki Martha Koome Eliud Kipchoge Deputy President William Ruto Alfred Mutua Charles Njonjo Simba Arati Omanyala Moses Kuria

Trending Health

COVID-19 Registry AstraZeneca Vaccine Chanjo Kenya Moderna Vaccine KMTC Colonoscopy Signs of COVID-19 Bipolar Disorder Glaucoma Autism

Trending Global Personalities

Bobi Wine Joe Biden Fabrizio Romano Museveni Jack Ma Kamala Harris Naomi Campbell Samia Suluhu Jacob Zuma Amanda Gorman

Trending Loss

Magufuli Chris Kirubi DMX TB Joshua Jakoyo Midiwo Prince Philip Simeon Nyachae Kalembe Ndile Yusuf Haji Bunny Wailer

Trending Sports

EPL Euro 2020 La Liga Table Serie A Table Champions League Paralympics Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Europa League Pakakumi Bundesliga Table

Trending Movies & TV Shows

Squid Game Zora Red Notice Black Widow Killing Eve Coming to America Snake Eyes Lupin Army of the Dead Mortal Kombat

Trending How to (General)

How to find true love? How to check KCPE results online How to check KCSE results How to pay NHIF via Mpesa How to reverse Mpesa How to apply Kazi Mtaani How to write an application letter How to write a CV How to buy tokens How to style braids

Trending How To (Tech)

How to open pdf file How to open null file How to open apk file How to open docx file How to open bin file How to check NHIF status How to hack a WiFi password How to open zip file How to open mp3 file How to download videos from YouTube

Trending Lyrics

‘Sukari’ Lyrics ‘Alcohol’ Lyrics ‘Naanzaje’ Lyrics ‘Ndovu Ni Kuu’ Lyrics ‘Baikoko’ Lyrics ‘Hapo Tu’ Lyrics ‘Amazing Grace’ Lyrics ‘Jireh’ Lyrics ‘Love Nwantiti’ Lyrics ‘Zuchu Sukari’ Lyrics