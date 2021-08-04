Yego attributes injury to his failure in qualification of javelin final

Former world javelin champion and Olympic silver medalist Julius Yego is out of the men’s Javelin after finishing 24th in the qualifiers with a season best of 77.34 performance.

The YouTube man as he is commonly known blamed a niggling biceps injury after failing to make the final of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

“I’m happy I competed at all today because I have a biceps injury which has really been disturbing me and yesterday I didn’t know I would compete at all,” said Yego.

The 2015 world champion failed to register a legal throw in his first two attempts at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, setting himself for a nerve wrecking third attempt in his bid to hit the automatic mark of 83.50metres.

His third throw of 77.34m locked him out of the Games where he had hoped to improve on his silver medal from the Rio Olympics.

Yego had a troubled season plagued by injuries and withdrawal as Team Kenya’s overall captain just before the Tokyo Games, citing frustrations from the officials after they failed to let him train under his coach at the team’s Kasarani bubble.

“It’s unfortunate I didn’t have a coach to correct me and that’s why the first two throws went off! You could see the other competitors were being corrected by their coaches.” he added.

The 31 year old was looking forward to make a comeback after three not-so-good years in which he missed out on medals a number of times.