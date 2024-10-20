Yehualaw breaks Amsterdam course record, Getachew regains title

Yalemzerf Yehualaw returned to winning ways at the Amsterdam Marathon, winning the World Athletics Platinum Label road race in a course record of 2:16:52.

Tsegaye Getachew made it an Ethiopian double as he regained the title he won two years ago, winning the men’s race in 2:05:38 in a close finish from compatriot Boki Asefa.

Yehualaw, winner in London two years ago, was looking to rebound following her eighth-place finish in the British capital earlier this year. The 25-year-old set out with clear intent, passing through 10km in 32:23 before breaking away from her last remaining challenger, Bahrain’s Desi Jisa, and reaching the half-way point in 1:08:00.

Jisa managed to hold on to second place through half way, which she reached in 1:08:14, 30 seconds ahead of Haven Hailu, Winfridah Moseti and Bedatu Hirpa. But the chase trio managed to catch the Bahraini runner at 25km (1:21:15).

By this point, Yehualaw had a lead of almost a minute and was showing no signs of slowing down. She passed 30km in 1:36:23, 63 seconds ahead of Hailu and Moseti, and continued to pull away from the field.

The former world 10km record-holder went on to finish in 2:16:52, chopping 28 seconds from the course record set two years ago by Almaz Ayana. Moseti’s challenge faded in the closing stages, leaving Hailu to finish second in 2:19:29. Moseti was third in 2:20:27, just three seconds ahead of her fellow Kenyan Gladys Chesir.

The course record may never have been in jeopardy in the men’s race, but it was highly competitive throughout. A pack of 15 runners passed through 10km in 29:27 and 14 of those were still together at half way, which was reached in 1:02:31.

Getachew, the 2022 winner, was among the large lead pack, along with fellow Ethiopian Asefa, world silver medallist Maru Teferi of Israel, and Kenyan trio Justus Kangogo, Kennedy Kimutai and Felix Kipkoech.

The pack started to whittle down throughout the second half, but three men – Getachew, Asefa and Teferi – entered Amsterdam’s Olympic Stadium just a few strides apart from one another.

Just as he had done two years ago, Getachew proved to have the stronger finish as he held off his opponents to win in 2:05:38. Asefa was a close second in 2:05:40, just two seconds ahead of Teferi.

Results

Women

1 Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH) 2:16:52

2 Haven Hailu (ETH) 2:19:29

3 Winfridah Moseti (KEN) 2:20:27

4 Gladys Chesir (KEN) 2:20:30

5 Bedatu Hirpa (ETH) 2:21:09

6 Aminet Ahmed (ETH) 2:21:24

Men

1 Tsegaye Getachew (ETH) 2:05:38

2 Boki Asefa (ETH) 2:05:40

3 Maru Teferi (ISR) 2:05:42

4 Justus Kangogo (KEN) 2:06:45

5 Kennedy Kimutai (KEN) 2:07:13

6 Felix Kipkoech (KEN) 2:07:39