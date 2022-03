The government has raised alarm over yellow fever outbreak in the country. According to the ministry of health the first case was detected on 12th January 2022 in Isiolo County with 15 other patients presenting symptoms of the virus. Health officials say three out of 6 samples analyzed at KEMRI turned positive. Three of the patients have to date succumbed to the virus as health officials warn of a possible spread in at least 10 high risk neighboring counties.

