Yellow fever alert issued following outbreak in Isiolo

The government has issued a Yellow Fever alert following the death of three people in Isiolo County.

Acting Director-General for Health in the Ministry of Health Dr Patrick Amoth said three cases had been confirmed while 15 patients had presented symptoms.

The positive cases are from six samples analyzed at KEMRI through serology (Immunoglobulin M) and PCR.

An outbreak has been reported in Merti and Garbatulla sub-counties where the first case was detected on 12th January 2022.

“To date, 15 patients presenting with fever, jaundice, muscle pain and joint pain have been line-listed; the youngest being II years and the oldest being 65 years. While the majority are young adults, males are most affected. Sadly, we have recorded 3 deaths so far” said Dr Amoth.

The Ministry of Health has issued an alert in all 47 counties, more so the high-risk counties of Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Meru, Samburu, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, and Turkana which have been targeted for vaccination.

“The Ministry plans to conduct Yellow Fever vaccination in Isiolo and other high-risk counties including Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Meru, Samburu, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, and possibly Tana River and Mandera” Dr Amoth announced in a notice to all County directors of health through the Council of Governors.

He disclosed that the National Government and Partners are mobilizing resources to support response activities while high-risk counties have been advised to do so.

The Ministry has put in place a national incident management structure to manage the outbreak and is developing a response plan to deploy a rapid response team to Isiolo and neighboring counties to establish the magnitude and extent of the outbreak, determine at-risk population, conduct a risk assessment, initiate risk communication and community engagement activities, and to implement integrated vector control measures.

EXPLAINER: WHAT IS YELLOW FEVER