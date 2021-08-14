Yemi Alade drops surprise track teasing upcoming EP

Yemi has been teasing tracks off her new EP.

Yemi Alade has just dropped “Ogogoro” yet another banging single after “Enjoyment”. The single is off her hotly anticipated extended play, ‘Queendoncom’ EP following her acclaimed sixth studio album ‘Empress’.

Yemi is not only a singer, songwriter, and actress but she is also an activist. She has been applauded for her creative and overwhelming stage performances, fashion and music videos. She has been a Kenyan favourite and has performed alongside Miley Cyrus, Shakira, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay, Usher, Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chloe X Halle.

With “Ogogoro”, Alade serves a delightful afro-pop and dancehall fest, as she sings about an intoxicating love comparing it to Ogogoro –the West African alcoholic drink extracted locally from palm trees.

Listen on YouTube: