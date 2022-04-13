Yemi Alade finds her man with new Kranium collab

‘My Man’ is the first collaboration Yemi has had with Kranium.

Move over Johnny, newly welcomed Grammy alumni Yemi Alade is telling the world about her new man. The Nigerian superstar opens up about the sweeter side of love with her new single “My Man” featuring Dancehall artist Kranium. The two slow it down for this one, delivering an irresistible serenade over the jazzy, Afrobeats track. “My Man” is available on all streaming platforms.

“It’s a love story,” Yemi responds when asked what the song is about. Yemi goes on to admit that this single, however, is personal for her and blushingly recites the song’s chorus.

“Let me tell you about my man o

6 pack no be the thing wah mek me fall for Amo

I dey fell like a Queen whenever I dey by his side …”

Beyond the studio, Yemi continues to make an impact in the entertainment world, donning titles such as composer, actress and producer. She is a BET Awards 2015 and 2016 nominee for Best International Act Africa, a two-times nominee MOBO Awards for Best International Act 2014 and 2015, Winner MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) for Best Female 2015 and 2016. Most recently, she became the global ambassador of ‘It’s Up To Us’; a campaign championing vaccination against COVID-19.