Yemi Alade is championing COVID-19 vaccination in Africa

The announcement of Yemi Alade’s new role is marked by the release of a campaign video featuring the singer.

Afropop star Yemi Alade has been announced as the global ambassador for It’s Up To Us, a pan-African campaign. The campaign’s mandate was to champion vaccination against COVID-19.

It’s Up to Us comes at a critical time in Africa’s fight against COVID-19. The continent continues to bear the brunt of global vaccine inequity, with cases and deaths rising quickly across the continent. To date, less than 12 percent of the continent has been fully vaccinated against the virus. Ensuring vaccine adoption is the next step towards increasing vaccine coverage on the continent. Given that nearly 60 percent of Africans are under the age of 25, targeting young people is key to ensuring Africa reaches its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of its population by the end of 2022.

Speaking about her new important role, Yemi said, “I’m delighted to be a part of the It’s Up To Us campaign, a movement that encourages Africans to up the responsibility in making the world safe again. I’m happy to lend my voice to this cause.”

Yemi Alade is no stranger to the global vaccine conversation. For over a year, she has been vocal about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, the importance of vaccine equality, and the need to dispel myths around COVID-19 and vaccines, particularly in Africa. Yemi’s involvement aims to remind Africans of the power they have to make change in their communities, and in the lives of their friends and families, by getting vaccinated.