What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear of yoga? Probably the “Omm’ sound. Yoga is actually a group of physical, mental, and spiritual practices or disciplines which originated in ancient India. If you visit India, you may find stone-carved figures of postures depicting the original poses of the practice. It was developed as a way to achieve harmony between the heart and soul on the path to divine enlightenment. Later on, it was discovered that the art has a practical benefit of curing many diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure, and alleviating physical injuries and chronic pains.

Today, yoga is practiced by millions worldwide. It uses body postures, concentration, and breathing techniques to integrate the body, mind and soul. There are dozens of types of yoga having evolved from the classical eras of hinduism, buddhism and jainism. Regardless, all these different types strive for the same outcome.

Yoga benefits:

Relieves anxiety and helps fight depression.

Helps reduce several risk factors for heart disease.

Reduces chronic pain. If you have constant back pain, this may offer great relief.

Promotes sleep quality. You’re bound to fall asleep faster and for longer if you incorporate yoga into your life routine.

Improves flexibility and balance.

Increases strength and endurance.

You don’t need many props or equipment to practice. Just a rubber mat (and maybe a towel to wipe away the sweat). It can be practiced even by an older age group, children and pregnant women.

Get into it.

