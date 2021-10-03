‘You are the last line defence for this country’ Kalonzo tells churches

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka says the church must remain the conscience of the society and the moral compass of the nation and thus must not allow ill gotten and perceived corrupt money be used to sway them.

“You are the last line of defence for this country, do not be corrupted by Leaders with ill gotten money “Kalonzo pleaded with the church.

Reflecting on yesterdays of Archbishop Ndingi Mwa Nzeki, Bishop Muge and Bishop Gitare, Kalonzo says the church leaders would guide the conscience of the nation through apostolic letters and now wondering what happened to that zeal.

The Wiper Leader says corruption has dealt a deadly blow to many sectors of growth and development in the country citing the current drought that is being witnessed in some areas of the country and the high cost of power in the country.

Kalonzo while urging President Kenyatta to crack the whip at the Kenya Power, he reminded the country that sleeping angry is a prosecutable case because constitution 2010 says “you can sue the Government through the attorney general for sleeping without food. “

The Wiper Boss says Kenyans have a God given opportunity in the coming election to separate “Political crooks and criminals “from Leaders who want to deliver a country devoid of corruption and bad Governance.

In the same vein, Kalonzo has urged Kenyans to come out in their numbers to register as voters for their voice to be heard and decide good leadership that will prosper this Nation to greatness.

Kalonzo made the remarks Saturday when he traversed the counties of Machakos for the burial ceremony of the Late Martin Nzau Mbuku, brother to Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu, then Kitui for the burial ceremony of Mzee John Wambua and later for a fundraiser in aid of the ailing former AIC Bishop Titus Kivunzi, his wife Penninah and daughter Mueni in Winzyeei inMwingi West.

Today I attended the burial ceremonies of Martin Nzau, brother to Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu in Tala and the late John Wambua in Mwingi.

While praying for quick recovery to the retired Bishop Kivunzi and family members, the Wiper Leader urged the AIC community not to easily forget the church leaders and elders after their retirement from service saying the congregation has the capacity to care for the church leaders.