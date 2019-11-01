You can be anything you desire, President tells learners 

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured students across the country especially those seating for the ongoing national examinations of the government’s commitment to facilitate them to realise their full potential.

The President said his administration takes seriously its responsibility of ensuring that all Kenyan children are accorded equal opportunity to all aspects of life including education without discrimination.

“There is no place called far in Kenya. Everywhere in Kenya is part of Kenya. And it is the responsibility of any decent government to ensure that our children wherever they may be feel that they are treated in exactly the same way as their colleagues and counterparts in other parts of the country,” the President said.

The President spoke Friday at State House Nairobi when he donated buses to three schools.

The three schools that received the vehicles were Thika School for the Visual Impaired (Kiambu County), Archbishop Eliud Wabukala ACK Malakisi High School (Bungoma County) and Nyiro Girls’ Secondary School from Baragoi, Samburu County.

The Head of State emphasized that the government will not dither in its efforts to support students to achieve their dreams in life.

“You can be anything you desire to be as long as you dedicate your every effort to it. Each one of you has the ability and capability to become great men and women in this country,” the President said as he handed over keys for the buses.

He said the government serves all parts of the country equally in terms of development as he challenged the students to work hard in their studies and uphold values of integrity, honesty and discipline.

“I want you to love yourself, work hard and be disciplined so that you can be what you desire,” the President told the students from the three schools.

President Kenyatta at the same time wished all candidates success in the ongoing national examinations and cautioned against cheating, saying his administration will ensure the policy of 100 percent transition to secondary school is fully adhered to.

“As government, we are determined to fulfill our promise and ensure that every primary school pupil who sits for national exams joins secondary school. If that is our promise, why do you have to cheat?” President Kenyatta said.

He said the government continues to construct and equip technical and vocational institutions throughout the country to absorb those who finish their secondary education but are not able to join universities.

“There are some who will join universities. Others are gifted in other areas and will join the TVETS that we are building all over the country,” the President said.

The Head of State challenged all Kenyans to use their God given gifts to make a difference in life noting that some of the most successful and prominent personalities never went to university and yet they have managed to impact society positively.

Besides the buses, the President presented each of the three schools with 100 indigenous tree seedlings suitable for their localities as part of the ongoing sustained national campaign to increase forest cover.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Samburu Woman Representative Maison Leshomo, Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda, nominated senator Isaac Mwaura and members of the boards of management of the three schools were present during the award ceremony.