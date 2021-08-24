You can now buy a knitted sweater or T-Shirt from Njugush

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

The new line dubbed ‘Be Knit’ became available on Monday.

Celestine and Njugush/ Courtesy Njugush.ke

Kenyan comedian Njugush real name Timothy Kimani has ventured into fashion. Well, not quite. The comedian has partnered with clothing brand Spinners & Spinners to produced a knitwear line dubbed “Be Knit”.

The line went live yesterday, Monday, and offers a variety of knitwear for men, women and kids duly modelled by Njugush’s wife Celestine and his son Tugi.

Announcing the line on his social media, the comedian wrote, “For the 1st 100 orders, delivery is free. 1st 5 orders I’ll deliver personally!!”

The line includes knitted sweaters, T-shirts, dresses, ponchos and hoodies. Shop here.

  

