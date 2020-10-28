Instagram has today announced that you can go live for up to 4 hours.

Going live on Instagram has become a very popular way for people to communicate with their followers, community or fans. Once you livestream, you communicate instantly with a global audience allowing you to foster an audience, entertain or educate.

The instagram app has upped its time limit tor livestreaming from 60 minutes to an hour. The reason for this is to allow for creators to do longer sessions with their audience without being interrupted every hour. This app update is global and apples to all Instagram users with a good standing. This refers to all accounts with no history of IP or policy violations.

You can also save and archive your live broadcasts for up to 30 days according to the update. Only you, the creator will be able to see them and you can download the stream to your phone or upload it on IG as a reel. Users will get a new section of “Live Now” within the IGTV app to explore more of livestreaming content.

This is a good move and will especially be of benefit to content creators and influencers. whether you are a fitness instructor, cook, beauty guru or musician, your work will be more visible or accessible.

