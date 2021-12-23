You can now stream music on Safaricom’s Baze platform

Baze Music is a continuation of Safaricom’s support of Kenya’ creative industry.

A couple of months ago, Safaricom launched Baze, a video-sharing platform for local artists to share their work. It was a bid to place the entertainment Kenyans desire at their fingertips, while giving local content creators a chance to monetise their work. So far, Baze has been a successful venture and Safaricom has decided to expand by adding music streaming to the platform.

Baze music comes with some interesting new features. For example you can set any song as your SKIZA tune. The platform has a library of over a million songs that you can browse and set as your ringback tone.Genres that can be found in the library include gospel, gengetone, urban local, reggae and Bongo Flava. You can expect to find local faves Nikita Kering, Daddy Owen Guardian Angel, Trio Mio, Jua Cali, Bahati, Mejja, Nviiri The Storyteller, Femi One among others.

To access Baze Music, dial the USSD code *544*55# on your mobile phone or visit the Baze Music website. There are three affordable subscription plans in place: An all day pass with 50 MB at Ksh. 10, a weekly pass with 300 MB at Ksh. 50 or a monthly pass with 1.5 GB at Ksh. 200. New customers will enjoy a 7 day free trial with 500 MB daily.