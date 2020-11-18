Fleets is that thing you were so close to tweeting but didn’t.

Twitter has launched a new feature worldwide called ‘Fleets’. Fleets are tweets that disappear after 24 hours. You know Instagram stories and Snapchat stories? Yeah that’s what that is.

The pressure to tweet something relevant can be immense not to mention the pressure to rack up Retweets and Likes. Apparently, that’s why so many tweets are left in drafts. This is the reason the Twitter team has come up with this new feature, to help you reduce this pressure and give you a more casual vibe to tweeting. “To help people feel more comfortable, we’ve been working on a lower pressure way for people to talk about what’s happening. Today, we’re launching Fleets so everyone can easily join the conversation in a new way – with their fleeting thoughts.” – said the Twitter team.

To share a Tweet in a Fleet tap the “Share” icon at the bottom of the Tweet and then tap, “Share in Fleet.” Then, add what you think about it with some text or emojis. Your followers can see your Fleets at the top of their home timeline and anyone can react to your fleets, depending on your privacy settings.

It’s not exactly clear whether this new feature will take off and there’s also this fear that it will create more opportunities for online harassment. Let’s wait and see.

