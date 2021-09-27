You can trust me with nation’s leadership, Raila tells Mt. Kenya

Opposition leader Raila Odinga concluded the first of his scheduled charm offensives to the Mt. Kenya region on Monday with a plea to the GEMA community to give him a chance to lead the country.

Raila, who was in the company of four governors and a host of lawmakers from Central Kenya, insists that he means well and dismissed claims of existing bad blood between him and the people of Mt. Kenya.

The former Prime Minister called on the residents to disregard the narrative popularized in the region projecting him as an enemy of the region.

“I am being told that Raila is unwanted in Mt Kenya, what wrong have I done? What have I stolen?” He asked

“Trust me with the third liberation of Kenya. If we unite, nothing will be insurmountable.” He said in various stopovers his entourage had made from the time he left Nanyuki through Naromoru, Chaka, Karatina, Sagana, Makutano, Kenol, and Githurai in Kiambu.

Declaring a fresh start, the ODM leader noted that his latest tour of the region is the first of many planned visits where he will hold consultations with people from the region on matters so pertinent to them.

“Some people claimed Baba can’t climb Mt Kenya, and I said I will find a donkey to climb the mountain. I am used to climbing mountains.” The Ex-PM said

Raila particularly wondered why his detractors have constantly claimed that he would not attract political support from the communities therein.

He revisited his famous declaration in 2002, where he endorsed Mwai Kibaki for the presidency. The former PM narrated how he campaigned for Kibaki after he was involved in a very bad accident and had to be airlifted aboard.

“When I said Kibaki Tosha, they said Raila is finished politically because Luos can’t vote for a Kikuyu… but when he came to Nyanza and I told them that Kibaki is a son of Jaramogi because it was Jaramogi who fished him from Makerere University, brought him to KANU and even bought him his first car, they voted for Kibaki,” He told a roadside gathering in Karatina

Apart from governors Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), James Nyoro (Kiambu) and Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), the ODM leader was accompanied by MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni), Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), and Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.