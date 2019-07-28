‘You cannot engage Kenyans in petty politics from sunrise to sunset’ says Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said Jubilee is a formidable party with no opposition within it.

He further noted that the party was focused on uniting and developing the country.

Dr Ruto said those moving round claiming that Jubilee had not done anything for the country need to be ignored.

“We have a clear track record of where we picked this country from, and where we are taking it,” he explained.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



He argued that no amount of noise will break the government’s pace in transforming the country through infrastructure, healthcare, and education, among others.

He spoke in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, where he led a fundraiser for African Inland Churches in the company of area Governor Francis Kimemia.

Also present were Members of Parliament Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Michael Muchira (Oljoroorok), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep, Nyandarua), David Kiaraho (Olkalou), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) and Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri).

The Deputy President challenged those criticising Jubilee to table what they had done for Kenyans.

“You cannot engage Kenyans in petty politics from sunrise to sunset; the orientation of the country’s politics has changed to that leaning towards development,” Dr Ruto added.

But even with the said criticisms, the Deputy President said Jubilee would not tire from making Kenya better.

“I will ensure the pledges we made to the people are fulfilled.”

Mr Thuku observed that Kenyans would not be swayed by the politics of witch-hunt.

“As leaders, our prime goal is to ensure the continuation of the development plans that Jubilee laid down in 2013. We will not leave that development and stability of the country in the hands of political hawkers,” he said.

On his part, Mr Muchira asked Kenyans not to listen to politicians who do not have their interest.

He said Jubilee leaders know where the country had come from, where it is and where they would like to take it.

“The development agenda of Jubilee has to be continued smoothly even after the 2022 elections. That is why we are backing Dr Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ms Mukami regretted that cancer was fast eating into the human capital of this country.

“It is sad we lost Kibra MP Ken Okoth. We must therefore prioritise the health pillar in the Big Four agenda,” she said.