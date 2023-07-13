You deserve no mercy, court sentences defiler

A 26-year-old man who threatened two minors with jinn before defiling them has been committed to serve life imprisonment by a Loitoktok law court

Frank Juda who was sentenced by Principal Magistrate Judicaster Nthuku was charged with two counts of defiling two girls, aged 10 years at Orngodwa village, Loitoktok Sub County on October 20, 2022.

While passing the sentence Nthuku told the accused he had no mercy to the girls and so he deserved no mercy from the court citing that one of the girls had even sustained severe damage on her genitals and had to be hospitalized for two weeks for surgery to repair the damages.

According to the girls who are friends and neighbors, on the material day, they were sent by their parents to go and fetch firewood in a nearby forest.

While in the forest they were approached by the accused who accosted them and introduced himself as a magician before defiling them.

The accused threatened to throw a jinni (evil spirit) at them if they revealed the ordeal to anyone before releasing them to go home.

Lengotonye Lesalon, the father of one of the girls, told the court how his mother, who had sent her granddaughter to fetch firewood, called him home only to find his daughter bleeding and crying.

After being informed of what happened he took her to the Kimana dispensary for treatment before reporting at the Kimana Police Post, after which the accused was arrested and arraigned in court.

He was given 14 days to appeal against the sentence.