“You won’t drive us out of Azimio,” ODM tells coalition partners

ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga says the party will not accept any attempts to arm twist Raila Odinga into endorsing anybody at this stage, or any continued attempt to use him as an excuse for the failure of leadership in individual constituent parties of Azimio.

The Orange Democratic Movement, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, has dismissed the push by other coalition partners in the Azimio la Umoja to force it to leave the opposition alliance.

Gladys Wanga, Chairperson of ODM, says that the questioning of the party’s commitment to the opposition’s cause by constituent parties such as Wiper, Jubilee, and DAP-K is malicious and unnecessary.

“As a party, we will not agree to engage with anyone acting in bad faith and with ulterior motives. By questioning ODM and Rt. Hon Raila Odinga’s commitment to opposition, our partners are not acting in good faith,” she said

“As a party, ODM will not accept any continued attempts to use Raila Odinga as a human shield, any continued attempt to arm twist him into endorsing anybody at this stage, or any continued attempt to use him as an excuse for the failure of leadership in individual constituent parties of Azimio,” added Wanga

The Azimio parties have openly protested ODM’s decision to allow its members to work with the ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance, arguing that Raila’s party has no place in the opposition. However, Wanga insists that despite the recent criticism from coalition partners, the party is committed to staying in Azimio.

“They (our partners in Azimio) are hiding behind our members who joined government and using it to try and wrestle the leadership of the houses of Parliament from ODM. We find that unacceptable. We wish to reiterate the obvious, that House leadership is about numbers in the house, not those in government,” she said Monday

According to Wanga, ODM should not be criticized for allowing some of its members to join President William Ruto’s cabinet. She argues that by enabling its members to work with Kenya Kwanza, the party is prioritizing the nation’s stability at a time when it is needed.

As a party, Wanga affirms that ODM will continue to play its minority role alongside other parties, advocating for accountability, transparency, equity, and the efficient delivery of services to the people.

Furthermore, Wanga emphasizes that Raila Odinga’s decision to seek the African Union Chairmanship should not be used against him. She expresses gratitude that President Ruto has rallied his administration to support Odinga’s bid.

“Raila has earned his candidacy for AUC chairmanship. We are proud that he is a leader of our party ODM and our coalition, Azimio. We are grateful to the government of Kenya for standing with him,” she said

“We will not accept the use of Raila’s bid for AUC chairmanship to be used to pass ill-intentioned remarks disguised as well wishes and to arm twist him on Azimio matters,” she charged