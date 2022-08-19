You’ll lose seat if you defect, Kioni warns Jubilee MPs

Leaders elected under the Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition Party have been cautioned against migrating to other rival coalitions.

Jubilee party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has warned that party members who will be seen engaging in activities that show allegiance to other parties or coalitions risk losing their seats.

Speaking in Nakuru after meeting leaders elected under the party, Kioni reminded the leaders that the pre-election agreement is binding and any breach of the deal is likely to attract penalties.

He thus advised members to remain calm and committed to supporting the party and its agenda.

According to Kioni, the Jubilee party will remain faithful to the Azimio coalition pre- election party and only take a decision upon involving other members.

“Any member of the Jubilee Party exhibiting wayward behaviours and planning to switch from another party to another should know that they risk losing their seats. Remember we had a pre-election coalition agreement to which we would want to remain faithful for the next five years,” said Kioni.

The Jubilee secretary general further warned elected leaders from other parties that they risk facing the same fate should they switch parties.

According to Kioni, migrating from one party to another is enough ground for any voter to challenge their stay in office.

He urged the leaders to remain independent without showing allegiance to either party as they risk losing the seat.

Kioni rubbished the move by some 10 independent candidates to join President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance terming it as inconsequential.

Accordingly, the move will not affect the formula for determining the party that will form the majority of members in parliament.

“Whether you shift allegiance now does not alter the party that forms the majority in either of the assemblies as what will be counted are members voted on a particular party,” said Kioni.

Kioni however congratulated the party’s elected members in the county.