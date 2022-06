After financial constraints derailed Erick Kariuki from college in 2013 where he was studying a course in accountancy, the then twenty-three year old took up a menial job at a fabrics business in Gikomba market. Two years later Kariuki borrowed 70,000 shillings from a Sacco as seed capital for a furniture business. Yusuf Farah visited Kariuki’s Fairview Furnitures in Nairobi’s Ngara area and filed the following report on Kariuki’s ten-year entrepreneurial journey.