Young men encouraged to remain focused in rehabilitation journey

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, on Monday, visited the first cohort of men undergoing rehabilitation under the boy child program in the Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President (OSDP).

Visiting the Rehabilitation and Recovery Centre in Timau, Meru County, Pastor Dorcas encouraged the young men to remain focused and determined in their rehabilitation journey and anticipate a brighter future. Also present was Buuri MP Mugambi Murwithania.

“I have visited the prison, drug dens, and streets, and today I am here at this rehabilitation centre to see that our young men are rescued from addictions. In life, you will see a mother sitting in court to support their child, and even visit them in prison. You are my boy children, and I will not stop loving you,” said Pastor Dorcas at the rehab.

The men whom she flagged off for rehabilitation on June 8, 2023, are from different parts of Mathira Constituency, and they had bloodshot eyes, cuts on their faces, and walked unsteadily, among other physical characteristics of those intoxicated with different substances. However, almost two months later, they have bright faces, sharp looks, are healthy, and can speak coherently.

The recovering addicts shared with Pastor Dorcas their dreams post-rehabilitation, which included serving in the Kenya Defence Forces, starting businesses, building families, seeking employment, and leading a life free from drugs.

While at the rehabilitation facility, Pastor Dorcas saw the different activities the recovering addicts are engaged in, which include beadwork, hairdressing, chicken rearing, pig farming, and crop and vegetable farming.

In her speech, she also told the young men, “Refuse to be chained by the devil. We are waiting on you to go through rehab, be healed and restored, and drive the economy of this country.”

She also assured them of the government’s support, especially in their quest for jobs as they rebuild their lives.

Pastor Dorcas called on Kenyans not to attach demeaning names to those in addiction but to support them as they restore their lives.

“Do not call those addicted to drugs names; instead, refer to them as watoto wa Dorcas,” she said.

On the day the first cohort was flagged off, present was Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, who also encouraged young men to pursue a life free from drugs.

The recovering addicts have been hosted at the facility in Timau, Meru County by Sister Veronicah M’Rukunga.