Young MPs chair powerful house committees

The increase of youthful Members of Parliament has been on a steady rise since the 10th parliament with Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association (KYPA) dominating key leadership positions of various committees of 13th National Assembly.

The ruling admnistration Kenya Kwanza settled on South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro as the coalition’s Majority Whip while his Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro is set to chair the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee previously led by former Kieni legislator Kanini Kega.

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has been earmarked to chair Transport and Infrastructure Committee while Molo constituency representative and Vice Treasurer of KYPA is now the chair of the Finance Committee.

Belgut’s Nelson Koech will chair the Defence and Foreign Affairs committee while Mwala MP now serving his third term and key ally of President William Ruto Vincent Musau will chair the powerful Energy committee.

Nyali MP and former investigative journalist Mohamed Ali has also expressed interest to sit in the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) chaired by the Speaker.

In the senate, the Tranz Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang is the new Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Information Communication and Technology. He is being deputised by the nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba

Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei is the new Chair of the Justice, Legal, and Human Rights Committee as Coastal based politician and nominated Senator Raphael Chimera sits in vice chairmanship position.

In the Speaker’s chairperson panel,Gilgil MP Martha Wangari and her compatriot from Ugenya David Ochieng sit in the office which comes with extra perks in responsibility allowances.

KYPA’s core mandate is to enhance effective legislation, representation, networking, and public engagement, safeguarding laws that address youth issues and transform their lives.

The caucus was founded in 2006 to give a platform to young leaders to consolidate their efforts and expertise towards championing the youth’s plan.

